Hindon elevated road to get two new extensions, Rs 90 crore project put on fastrack As per the project, two new extensions will be added to the Hindon elevated road. One extension will connect commuters from near the Kanawani culvert in Indirapuram directly to the elevated road towards Delhi.

Ghaziabad:

The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation has finalised the detailed project report (DPR) and cost estimates for two proposed extensions of the 10.3-km Hindon elevated road that links Raj Nagar Extension to UP-Gate on the Delhi border. Officials have said that the project is expected to cost around Rs 90 crore, Hindustan Times has reported.

According to officials, two new extensions will be added to the elevated road. One extension will connect commuters from near the Kanawani culvert in Indirapuram directly to the elevated road towards Delhi. The second will descend from the elevated road to the Vasundhara side.

Both extensions will be 400 metres long and designed with two lanes each to allow smooth merging of vehicles.

Current traffic pattern

At present, the elevated road has a down ramp near Kanawani culvert, used by traffic from Raj Nagar Extension to descend and move towards CISF Road and National Highway-9. Another ramp allows vehicles from Vasundhara to ascend towards Raj Nagar Extension.

However, commuters from Indirapuram have no direct access to the elevated road towards UP-Gate, and those coming from UP-Gate cannot descend towards Vasundhara.

Easing traffic snarls

To address these gaps, the DPR proposes the two new links along with a roundabout at the junctions to ensure smooth movement of vehicles when entering or exiting the elevated road, said Rajneesh Yadav, project manager at the bridge corporation. Officials from UP Avas Vikas said that the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) will execute the project.

“We have sought funds for the project from the Centre’s 16th Finance Commission. The proposal for the two new extensions was included in a list sent to the state government in June for financial support,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of the GDA.