Greater Noida to get new elevated road, underpass soon, traffic jams will be reduced, check details

Greater Noida to get a new elevated road soon.

Commuters in Greater Noida, rejoice. A new elevated road is coming up soon in Greater Noida to reduce traffic jams and to give some breathing space to city dwellers. The Greater Noida authority is planning to construct an elevated road after reducing the size of the Gaur Chowk roundabout.

Apart from this, the construction of an underpass at the Gaur roundabout is set to begin soon to provide relief from traffic jams in Greater Noida West. In this regard, the Greater Noida Authority has also started work on reducing the size of Ek Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West. Other plans are also underway to widen the surrounding roads to provide more space for commuters.

The development from the Greater Noida authority comes as the commuters face long delays, with a journey that should take just two minutes extending to 30 to 45 minutes due to heavy traffic congestion.

Moreover, the Greater Noida Authority said it has started considering the construction of an elevated road from Kisan Chowk to Knowledge Park-5 in Greater Noida West. The plan involves constructing an elevated road along a 130-metre stretch of road. In this regard, a consultant agency is being appointed to prepare the feasibility report for this project.

Right now, the commuters travewlling between Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida pass through Greater Noida West. This led to heavy traffic at key junctions like Kisan Chowk, Shahberi, and Ek Murti roundabout.

After it is opened, the elevated road will ease the traffic pressure at these critical points and improve the overall traffic flow in the region. With the elevated road and new underpass, the Greater Noida Authority plans to provide much-needed relief to commuters and ensure smoother travel for residents of the region.