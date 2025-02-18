Fire breaks out in Triveni Express coming from Prayagraj, panic among passengers as smoke rises | VIDEO As soon as the smoke and flames were noticed, passengers rushed to evacuate the train which led to a chaotic situation. Many travellers, fearing for their safety, left the train and opted for alternative transportation.

A fire broke out in the Triveni Express near Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday afternoon, causing panic among passengers. However, due to the quick action by the train driver, the fire was brought under control in time and all passengers were safe.

As soon as the smoke and flames were noticed, passengers rushed to evacuate the train which led to a chaotic situation. Many travellers, fearing for their safety, left the train and opted for alternative transportation. As per the information, they reached the Mirzapur-Sonbhadra highway and took buses or other vehicles to continue their journey.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

According to passengers, this was the second time a fire incident occurred on the same train. The first fire reportedly broke out near Lusa before it reignited near Delhi. There were no casualties or major damages. However, the cause of the fire remains unclear, and no official statements have been made regarding the exact reason behind the incident.

Khairahi Station Master BP Singh stated that the fire was caused by the train's wheels locking up, leading to excessive friction and smoke. Speaking on cell phone in this regard, Khairahi station master BP Singh said the train had lost brakes which led to excessive friction and smoke. He further said all passengers were safe and the train resumed its journey toward Chopan.

(Inputs from Parmeshwar Dayal)