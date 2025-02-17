Railways makes key changes post stampede at NDLS: No platform tickets, strict entry rules | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of the New Delhi Railway Station.

New Delhi Railway Station: In the wake of a tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives on Saturday night, authorities at New Delhi Railway Station have made several key changes and implemented strict security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to an official, loitering on the foot overbridge without a valid reason has been strictly prohibited. Security personnel have been deployed to enforce this rule and ensure smooth passenger movement. Additionally, trains bound for Prayagraj are under close monitoring, with teams keeping a strict watch on passenger numbers at platforms to avoid overcrowding.

Here are five major changes at New Delhi Railway Station

Platform tickets discontinued: To control footfall, platform tickets have been temporarily suspended.

To control footfall, platform tickets have been temporarily suspended. Strict entry rules: Only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed onto the platforms after thorough verification.

Only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed onto the platforms after thorough verification. Queuing system before train arrivals: Passengers will now be required to stand in designated queues before boarding, ensuring an orderly process.

Passengers will now be required to stand in designated queues before boarding, ensuring an orderly process. New waiting area outside the station: Much like the arrangements during Chhath Puja, a dedicated waiting zone will be set up outside the station for passengers.

Much like the arrangements during Chhath Puja, a dedicated waiting zone will be set up outside the station for passengers. Escalators shut down at Platforms 15 and 16: To prevent overcrowding and potential mishaps, escalators at these platforms have been temporarily discontinued.

Additional deployment to manage rush

Delhi Police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) has deployed additional personnel to manage rush at the station, which remained overcrowded on Sunday with thousands of passengers struggling to board trains amid heavy rush, an officer said. Another senior police officer said that usually now the police will not allow people to stand on the foot overbridge without any reason. Announcements are being made to guide the commuters and avoid panic situations, he said.

New Delhi Railway Station stampede

It should be noted here that a stampede occurred at around 10 pm on February 15 when a surge of passengers, confused by a mix-up in train announcements, rushed towards platform 16 via a narrow stairway. Trapped between those trying to move up and others trying to descend, the crowd turned into a human bottleneck. Within minutes, panic spread, and people began falling, leading to a horrifying crush. The congestion remained largely unchanged on Sunday, with thousands still jostling for space on platforms and foot-over bridges.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)