'BJP's poison has affected the majority community': SP MP Javed Ali Khan sparks row

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan has sparked a fresh political controversy with his sharp criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of creating an atmosphere that has weakened trust between different communities. Speaking during a visit to Moradabad, Khan alleged that the BJP's politics has had a lasting impact on social relations and communal harmony across the country.

Addressing reporters, the SP leader claimed that the social fabric of the country has changed significantly in recent years.

“The poison spread by the BJP has been consumed by a large section of the majority community, and it has become poisonous,” Khan said, while arguing that religious divisions have affected the way people view one another.

He further stated that trust among communities has weakened and that the atmosphere of mutual understanding that once existed has gradually eroded.

‘Not making allegations, but pointing to a reality’

Khan maintained that he was not making personal accusations against anyone. However, he said the BJP had created a political environment that has influenced public thinking and widened social distances.

“I am not making allegations against individuals, but the BJP has created such an atmosphere that the sense of mutual harmony that once existed has diminished,” he said. According to the SP MP, the impact of this environment is visible not only in Uttar Pradesh but across different parts of the country.

During his interaction, Khan also spoke about the Samajwadi Party's organisational strategy. He said the party intends to strengthen its presence in areas where the minority population is relatively low and the Hindu population is larger.

He noted that party workers would need to engage more actively with voters in such regions and communicate the party's message through direct outreach and public interaction.

Sambhal cited as an example

Referring to Sambhal, Khan said the Samajwadi Party already enjoys a strong support base in the constituency, dating back to the political influence of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Because of that legacy, he said, the party faces fewer challenges in reaching people there. However, he stressed that similar efforts would now be expanded to other regions as well.