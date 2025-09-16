Big relief for people as UP government cancels pending E-challans from 2017 to 2021 Obstructions related to fitness, permits, vehicle transfers and HSRP linked to these challans will be automatically removed. The entire process will be completed within 30 days and vehicle owners can check their challan status on the portal.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to let go of traffic challans from 2017 to 2021. These challans will now be shown on the portal under the categories “Disposed – Abated” or “Closed – Time-Bar.”

Obstructions related to fitness, permits, vehicle transfers and HSRP linked to these challans will be automatically removed. The entire process will be completed within 30 days and vehicle owners can check their challan status on the portal.

This relief does not apply to tax-related cases, which will be settled only under tax laws.

Government's move to end huge backlog

With this move, more than 1.29 million cases will be resolved, ending the huge backlog.

The department clarified this was only a closure, meaning no refunds will be given and old challans will not be reopened.

Between 2017 and 2021, a total of 3.05 million e-challans were issued. Of these, 1.75 million have already been resolved, while 1.29 million were pending.

Among the pending challans, 1.08 million were in court, and 1.2 lakh were pending at the office level. All these pending cases will now be digitally settled within the time frame.

How to check status of pending E-challans

- If your challan from 2017–2021 still shows pending or blocked on the portal, check the e-challan/transport portal after one month for updated status

- If the case was pending in court, it will show as “Disposed – Abated” and all blocks will be removed

- If the challan was never sent to court and the time limit has expired, it will show as “Closed – Time-Bar (Non-Tax)” and related blocks will be removed

- For assistance, call the helpline 149 or contact the nearest RTO/ARTO.

Hailing the decision, UP Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said that this decision is legally correct, citizen-friendly and a symbol of transparent administration.