Big relief for Magh Mela devotees as UP rolls out over 250 buses to Ayodhya and Prayagraj | Details here UP Roadways has introduced 270 additional buses between Prayagraj and Ayodhya for pilgrims attending the Magh Mela. Extra services on both sides will ensure smoother travel despite fog conditions. Private buses and trains remain alternatives, although fog may affect schedules.

Lucknow:

With the Magh Mela season beginning, Uttar Pradesh Roadways has announced a major relief for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj. Magh Mela 2026 is going to begin from January 3. The transport department has deployed additional buses on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya route to ensure smooth travel for devotees heading for ritual baths as well as for those planning to visit Ayodhya afterwards. According to Vimal Rajan, Regional Manager of the Ayodhya Transport Corporation, a total of 270 buses have been pressed into service between the two cities. Several of these buses will operate up to Gonda, which will further improve connectivity for those arriving in Prayagraj for the Magh Mela.

Visitors can also check the UP Roadways website, which shows nearly 150 buses operating between Prayagraj and Ayodhya on a single day. On January 2 alone, 139 buses are scheduled to run from Prayagraj to Ayodhya and 139 buses will travel in the opposite direction. The number of buses may be increased further if the demand rises.

Private buses remain an option for comfortable travel

Pilgrims who prefer a more comfortable journey can opt for private buses. These buses usually have a higher fare but offer sleeping berths and better comfort. AC buses also help passengers avoid cold-weather issues. Train travel remains another option, although several trains have been running late due to dense fog. Even night buses can be delayed if fog reduces visibility. Travelling during foggy late-night or early-morning hours can be risky because accident chances increase in low visibility.

Fog alert in Uttar Pradesh till January 5

The weather department has issued a dense fog alert across Uttar Pradesh and several parts of North India till January 5. The fog may continue even after this period. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the night and early morning. However, travelling during the daytime for the Magh Mela is considered much safer because the total journey time is around six hours.

