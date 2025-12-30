Magh Mela 2026 FAQs: Significance of holy bath, key dates and Kalpvas explained Magh Mela 2026 will be held in Prayagraj from January 3 to February 15. Here’s a complete guide to key bathing dates, Kalpvas and its spiritual significance.

One of the biggest religious celebrations in India is the Magh Mela, which takes place every year on the holy site of Prayagraj. The Paush Purnima bath marks the start of the fair, which ends on Mahashivratri. Millions of devotees travel to the Sangam banks each year to take a holy dip. Hindu religious traditions hold that swimming at the Sangam during the month of Magh will grant eternal virtue and purify all sins.

Devotees may have many questions about the Magh Mela 2026, such as the benefits of bathing at the Magh Mela, the key dates, and the duration of the ritual. In this article, we will answer all these questions.

When will Magh Mela 2026 start in Prayagraj?

Magh Mela 2026 is going to begin from January 3, 2026, in the auspicious Magh month.

What is the end date of Magh Mela 2026?

The Magh Mela will conclude on February 15, ending on Maghi Purnima.

Where is Magh Mela 2026 being held?

Magh Mela 2026 is being held at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati meet.

Which state hosts Magh Mela 2026?

Magh Mela 2026 is hosted by Uttar Pradesh.

Is Magh Mela 2026 the same as Kumbh Mela?

No, Magh Mela is an annual religious gathering, while Kumbh Mela is held once every 12 years on a much larger scale.

After how many years is Magh Mela organised in Prayagraj?

Magh Mela is organised every year during the Hindu month of Magh.

Why is Prayagraj Magh Mela considered important for pilgrims?

Prayagraj Magh Mela is considered sacred as bathing at the Sangam during Magh is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit.

What are the key bathing dates during Magh Mela 2026?

Paush Purnima Snan - January 3, 2026

Makar Sankranti bath - January 14, 2026

Mauni Amavasya Bath - January 18, 2026

Basant Panchami Bath - January 23, 2026

Maghi Purnima Snan - February 1, 2026

Mahashivratri bath - February 15, 2026

What is Kalpvas?

Kalpvas is an important spiritual ritual and practice. Devotees stay on the banks of the Sangam for a month and regularly take holy baths. This bath is performed not just once but three times a day. During this period, only pure and sattvik food is consumed, and that too only once a day. Bathing, meditation, worship, and kirtan are essential in Kalpvas. During Kalpvas, devotees sleep only on the ground, meaning they abstain from worldly comforts. It is believed that all the sins of a person observing Kalpvas are destroyed.

