Magh Mela 2026 rituals: From holy bath to Kalpvas, what devotees should do Magh Mela 2026 begins on January 3 in Prayagraj. Along with the holy dip, devotees observe Kalpvas, attend spiritual discourses, practice yoga and meditation, and perform charity.

New Delhi:

For Hindus, the Magh Mela is a significant religious event. Every year, it starts on Paush Purnima and lasts until Mahashivratri. The Magh Mela will take place in 2026 from January 3rd to February 15th. Many devotees will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj throughout these forty-four days.

To get the most out of the pilgrimage, pilgrims must conduct a few additional rites in addition to bathing. Here, we will provide information about the rituals.

Magh Mela 2026 rituals

1. Holy bath at Triveni Sangam

All devotees participating in the Magh Mela take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam. Bathing here can wash away all your sins and bring spiritual progress. Bathing on the full moon days, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, and Mahashivratri are considered very special during the Magh Mela. According to religious belief, those who bathe at the Triveni Sangam during the Magh Mela attain salvation. However, along with bathing, pilgrims should also perform the following rituals.

2. Kalpvas during Magh Mela: Rules and spiritual meaning

Kalpvas is performed during the Magh Mela. During Kalpvas, devotees stay on the banks of the river and practice fasting, penance, and chanting mantras. This purifies their soul. Kalpvas lasts for a full month. If you don't have time, you can do Kalpvas for a few days. During Kalpaks, celibacy is observed, and worldly pleasures are renounced. During this period, you should eat only vegetarian food. Kalpvas is a rigorous process, but those who perform Kalpvas receive extremely auspicious results and gain spiritual knowledge.

3. Listening to saints and spiritual discourse at Magh Mela

During the Magh Mela, many saints and sages deliver sermons. You should listen to these sermons, as they provide enlightenment and dispel the darkness in your mind. Even if you can't listen to sermons, you can purchase religious books and study them during the Magh Mela. If you meet a saint at the Magh Mela, be sure to seek spiritual wisdom from them. It is believed that the knowledge gained from saints and sages at religious sites can be useful throughout your life.

4. Yoga and meditation during Magh Mela

Devotees attending the Magh Mela should also spend some time in solitude and practice yoga and meditation. Doing so brings positive energy and ignites the light of truth within your mind. It also increases your concentration.

5. Donations and temple visits in Prayagraj

During the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, you should not only take a holy dip but also visit the temples located in Prayagraj. Doing so will bring you God's blessings. You should also donate as much as possible. This will not only bring you spiritual happiness but also the blessings of your ancestors.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Magh Mela 2026 at Prayagraj: Key snan dates and travel guide