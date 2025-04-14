Ayodhya's Ram Temple receives security threat email, probe on An investigation to find out more about the email has been launched, the police said. The email was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, sources said.

Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya received an email warning the trust about a security threat to the temple, a senior official said on Monday. An investigation to find out more about the email has been launched, the police said. The email was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, sources familiar with the matter said.

Even though the police have not shared much info about the email, they said that an individual from Tamil Nadu wrote the email in English.

No official communication about the email has been issued either by the Ram Temple Trust or the security agencies till now.

(With inputs from PTI)