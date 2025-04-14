Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Uttar Pradesh
  3. Ayodhya's Ram Temple receives security threat email, probe on

Ayodhya's Ram Temple receives security threat email, probe on

An investigation to find out more about the email has been launched, the police said. The email was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, sources said.

Ram Temple, Ayodhya
Ram Temple, Ayodhya Image Source : X
Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya received an email warning the trust about a security threat to the temple, a senior official said on Monday. An investigation to find out more about the email has been launched, the police said. The email was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, sources familiar with the matter said. 

Even though the police have not shared much info about the email, they said that an individual from Tamil Nadu wrote the email in English. 

No official communication about the email has been issued either by the Ram Temple Trust or the security agencies till now. 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh
Ayodhya Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple Ram Mandir Threat Email Threat
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\