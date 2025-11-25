Ayodhya Dhwajarohan: What is saffron flag size, significancance and features? Explained PM Modi has arrived at Maharishi Valmiki Airport, and is taking a roadshow through the city, and will offer prayers at the Sapt Mandir, Sheshavatar Mandir, Mata Annapurna Mandir, and Ram Darbar Garbhagrih before hoisting the flag remotely.

Ayodhya:

Ayodhya is shining in full glory on the occasion of Vivah Panchami, celebrating the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Mata Sita. In parallel, preparations are underway for the historic Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already landed in the city today to hoist the saffron flag atop the temple, marking a historic and spiritual moment. The ceremonial flag-hoisting is regarded in classical Hindu tradition as a symbol of the victory of Dharma over Adharma.

Significance and features of the saffron flag

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the saffron flag to be hoisted is a right-angled triangular banner measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. It features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram’s brilliance and valour, the sacred Kovidara tree, and the ‘Om’ symbol. Crafted from parachute fabric with silk threads, the flag is designed to convey dignity, unity, cultural continuity, and the ideals of Ram Rajya. The flag will be mounted on a 42-foot-high pole atop the 161-foot Shikhar of the temple. Inspired by the descriptions in the Valmiki Ramayana, the triangular flag represents the divinity, strength, and eternal spirit of Lord Ram.

PM Modi's Dhwajarohan schedule

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya at 10 AM. From there, he will travel by helicopter to Saket Mahavidyalaya before taking a roadshow to the Shankaracharya entrance of the Ram Mandir. Along the 2.5-kilometre route, around 1,000 students from Saket Mahavidyalaya and Avadh University will shower flowers on the Prime Minister. Upon reaching the temple, PM Modi will first offer prayers at the Sapt Mandir, followed by visits to the Sheshavatar Mandir and Mata Annapurna Mandir around 11 AM. He will then perform darshan and pooja at the Ram Darbar Garbhagrih before hoisting the saffron flag remotely atop the temple Shikhar.

Tight security across Ayodhya

Security has been strengthened across the city for the Prime Minister’s visit. Seven stages have been set up along the route for cultural performances. The entire route has been decorated with marigold flowers. PM Modi will be protected by five layers of security, with police, magistrates, ATS, STF, SWAT commandos, and paramilitary personnel deployed within a 15-kilometer radius. Approximately 7,000 security personnel have been assigned to ensure smooth and safe conduct of this historic event.