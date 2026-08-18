CM Yogi’s strict order: Suspend lekhpal, kanungo, tehsildar if they fail to provide access road

Mumbai:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning to officials who display indifference or negligence in land-related matters. During Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, a woman expressed her anguish that some influential people were not allowing her access to a passage and were threatening her by saying she could complain wherever she wanted. Listening to this, the Chief Minister directed senior administrative officials to ensure the woman's access is secured. He said the tehsildar and other officials should be suspended if they fail to provide access to the complainant.

No laxity in resolving land-related matters

The Chief Minister also directed senior officials that wherever there is any delay in resolving land-related matters, strict action should be taken against the concerned personnel or officer.

The Chief Minister said that depending on the severity of the case, suspension action should be taken against the concerned person, and laxity or negligence at any level will not be acceptable.

CM Yogi met people during Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Monday, met people and listened to their problems during the Janta Darshan held at the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday morning.

During the Janta Darshan, held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, CM Yogi met with approximately 200 people, listened to their problems and asked officials to take appropriate action. The Chief Minister told people not to worry, saying the government stands with every needy person and will resolve every victim's problem with commitment.

At the Janta Darshan, several other people also complained about negligence by revenue officials in land-related matters. This prompted the Chief Minister to direct the concerned District Magistrates to take strict action.

People seek financial assistance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the people who came to Janta Darshan seeking financial assistance for treatment that the government would provide full support. To this end, Ayushman cards will be issued to those in need, and if more is needed, assistance will be provided from discretionary funds. During Janta Darshan, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that every needy and eligible person receives an Ayushman card so they do not face difficulties getting treatment.

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