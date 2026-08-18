'Stop abusing Modi and Yogi, defeating BJP isn't Muslims' sole job': Maulana Razvi's appeal to community

Lucknow:

The All India Muslim Jamaat national president Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi has appealed to Muslims to stop abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and instead develop a positive outlook. He also said that defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not the sole responsibility of Muslims. In a statement issued to the media, Razvi said Muslims should move away from the politics of opposition and focus on their own development and future.

Razvi said it has become a habit among some Muslims to start discussing Modi and Yogi negatively wherever they sit. "Today, it has become a habit among Muslims that wherever they sit, they start discussing Yogi and Modi negatively. I want to tell all Muslims that from 2017 until now, we have been pursuing the politics of opposing the BJP. But now there is a need to end the politics of opposition and move forward with a positive mindset," he said.

Razvi alleged that over the past decade, Muslims have repeatedly mobilised against the BJP at the urging of the Samajwadi Party and other so-called secular parties, while the political benefit largely went to the SP and the Muslim community was pushed to the margins. "For this long period of 10 years, Muslims kept mobilising against the BJP at the behest and instigation of the Samajwadi Party and so-called secular parties. The direct benefit went to the Samajwadi Party, while Muslims were pushed to the margins. Muslims are bearing all the losses. Therefore, Muslims also need to think and change their perspective," he added.

'SP leaders provoked innocent Muslims'

The Muslim leader alleged that leaders of so-called secular parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, had provoked and misled ordinary Muslims. "These so-called secular parties, particularly Samajwadi Party leaders, provoked and incited innocent and straightforward Muslims. If a Muslim invites a BJP minister or MLA to his son's or daughter's wedding, SP workers create a huge controversy and even announce a boycott," Razvi claimed.

He further referred to the political relationship between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP in the past, citing former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's association with Kalyan Singh. "On the other hand, Mulayam Singh Yadav formed a government with Kalyan Singh, included half of the BJP's people in his council of ministers, and Azam Khan was also a minister in that government and did not even resign. Mulayam Singh prayed several times for Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again, while Akhilesh Yadav himself meets BJP leaders under the cover of darkness and decides his agenda. Therefore, Muslims should recognise the two faces of the SP," he said.

'Stop opposing BJP everywhere and focus on your future'

Razvi further urged Muslims to stop opposing the BJP at every opportunity and concentrate on their own families and the future of the younger generation. "I appeal to Muslims to stop opposing the BJP everywhere now. Develop a positive mindset in your hearts and minds and think positively about your own and your family's future, so that a better roadmap can be prepared for the development of the new generation," he said.

He claimed that 10 years of negative politics had pushed Muslims far behind and affected their development. "Muslims' politics of merely opposing others has brought the wheels of their development to a standstill. The so-called secular parties and the Samajwadi Party forced Muslims to participate in aggressive protests against the BJP. Muslims fell for the SP's provocation, as a result of which they faced lathi charges and went to jail, while all the SP leaders remained comfortable, pursued their political interests and gained benefits," Razvi alleged.

He concluded by appealing to Muslims to understand the political strategies of leaders and focus on securing their own future. "Therefore, I appeal to my brothers to understand the tactics of political leaders and pay attention to their future," he said.

(Inputs from Vikas Sahani)

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