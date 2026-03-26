Avoid panic buying, LPG cylinders will reach homes as per schedule bookings: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reassured citizens that there is no need to stand in long queues for LPG cylinders, as supplies will continue to be delivered directly to homes as per scheduled bookings. He urged people to avoid panic buying of fuel and to remain vigilant against rumours aimed at disturbing public order.

No need for panic buying of fuel or LPG

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a software technology park in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area, the Chief Minister emphasised that residents should book LPG cylinders as usual and wait for their turn, rather than rushing to distribution agencies.

He also advised people to purchase petrol and diesel only when necessary, stressing that there is no shortage and no need to crowd filling stations. “Some elements are deliberately spreading misinformation to create chaos and disrupt normalcy. People must not fall prey to such rumours,” he said.

Rumours aimed at disrupting social harmony

The Chief Minister pointed out that panic-driven behavior, such as prematurely refilling gas cylinders, is unnecessary and counterproductive. He noted that where a cylinder typically lasts a month, people are now seeking refills within days due to fear triggered by misinformation.

He assured that district administrations have been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply, and that home delivery systems remain fully operational, just as before.

Call for unity amid global uncertainty

Referring to ongoing global tensions, including the Iran–Israel conflict, CM Yogi said that while international developments may have broader implications, India remains stable and secure under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

He urged citizens to remain mentally prepared for potential challenges while maintaining trust in the government. “In times of crisis, standing together with the government is the true spirit of patriotism,” he said, adding that collective discipline and cooperation would ensure stability and progress.