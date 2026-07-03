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After Sonam, Siya, comes Ruby: Agra woman kills husband, buries body in bathroom floor

Written By: Ashish Verma @VermaAshish_
Published: ,Updated:

A woman in Ahgra reported that her 40-year-old husband had been reported missing for 45 days, following which the police started a search and investigation, only to uncover a murder plot by the wife herself.

The decomposed body was recovered from under the bathroom floor of woman's residence.
The decomposed body was recovered from under the bathroom floor of woman's residence. Image Source : Reporter
Agra:

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, burying his body beneath the bathroom floor of their house and covering it with plaster and tiles in an attempt to conceal the crime. The case came to light nearly 45 days later after police questioned the accused during a verification visit.

The incident took place in Renuka Dham Colony in the Sikandra area of Agra. The victim, 40-year-old Surendra Kumar Sharma, originally from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, had been living there with his wife Ruby, mother Kamla and their two daughters. He had been reported missing since May 18.

Murder planned beforehand

According to the police, Ruby allegedly planned the murder in advance. On the day of the incident, she reportedly sent both daughters to their uncle's house before preparing kheer for her husband. Investigators suspect she mixed a large quantity of sleeping pills into the dessert. After Surendra lost consciousness, she allegedly killed him.

Police said that the following morning, Ruby dug a pit inside the bathroom of the house and buried her husband's body there. To avoid suspicion, she allegedly covered the burial site with plaster and installed new tiles over it. She then continued living in the house while claiming that her husband had gone missing.

On May 26, she herself lodged a missing person's complaint with the police.

How crime came to light

The alleged crime was uncovered on Friday when police visited the house for verification in connection with an earlier matter. Officials said Ruby appeared visibly nervous during questioning. At the same time, information provided by Surendra's brother prompted the police to conduct a more detailed inspection of the house.

During the search, investigators became suspicious of the bathroom floor and ordered it to be excavated. Human skeletal remains, believed to be those of Surendra, were recovered from beneath the tiled floor. The remains have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police suspect that more than one person may have been involved in the murder and disposal of the body. Investigators are questioning Ruby to establish the motive and sequence of events, while also examining the possible involvement of other individuals. Officials said further action will be taken based on forensic evidence and the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Reported by Ankur Kumar

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Agra Woman Kills Husband
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