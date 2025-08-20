Abbas Ansari gets big relief: Allahabad HC quashes SBSP MLA's conviction, restores Assembly membership Abbas Ansari was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction in a hate speech case in June 2025.

Prayagraj:

Former MLA Abbas Ansari, son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has received major relief from the Allahabad High Court. The High Court accepted Ansari's petition and set aside the two-year jail term handed down by the MP/MLA Special Court in Mau. With this order, his legislator status will now be restored, and there will be no by-election on the Mau Sadar assembly seat.

Abbas Ansari was disqualified from the Assembly

The MP/MLA Court, Mau, had convicted him on May 31, 2025, in a case related to inflammatory speeches made during the 2022 assembly elections, sentencing him to two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000. Based on that conviction, his MLA post was terminated on June 1, 2025.

When the District Judge of Mau rejected his appeal on July 5, Abbas moved the High Court, challenging the order. After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court had reserved its verdict on July 30.

Advocate Upendra Upadhyay represented Abbas Ansari in the case, while Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra and Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi argued for the Uttar Pradesh government, strongly opposing any relief.

With today’s ruling, Abbas Ansari regains his assembly membership, marking a significant political development in Mau.

(Input: Imran Laiq)