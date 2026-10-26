UP polls: Congress denies putting up '200 seats' posters, says alliance with Samajwadi Party remains strong

While leaders of both Congress and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) reiterate that they remain united for next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, differences over seat-sharing appear to be widening.

Sources earlier told India TV that the Congress has demanded 200 seats, but the Samajwadi Party is likely to offer it 60 to 70 assembly constituencies. The reported disparity has caused tensions among the two INDIA bloc partners.

Amid this, posters reading '200 seat haq hai hamara' (200 seats are our rightful share) appeared in Lucknow on Sunday, highlighting the growing tensions over the seat-sharing formula. However, Congress MP Imran Masood has denied the party put those posters and blamed it on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to news agency ANI on Monday, the Lok Sabha member from Saharanpur said the BJP is terrified which is why it has resorted to such tactics in a bid to divide the INDIA bloc partners. He, however, asserted that the Congress-SP coalition remains united and underlined that the seat-sharing pact will be formalised soon.

"They have become so afraid of the alliance that they have resorted to such petty tactics. Our alliance is strong, and we will contest the election with strength. As for the seat-sharing—everything will be resolved; it is not an issue. As I said, when there is room in one’s heart, everything falls into place. The alliance is strong and will contest the election with strength," he said.

The Congress' demand and SP's offer

India TV earlier reported that the Congress has demanded 200 seats, citing its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it won six constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Sources have said that these seats were identified by Congress based on four categories. They said the party is focusing on seats where its performance was better at the assembly segment level.

The Congress also hopes that the seat-sharing formula would be finalised by November 15, giving ample time to each candidate prepare for the assembly elections. However, the Samajwadi Party is considering providing Congress just 60 to 70 seats; although the offer has not been made yet.

The Congress' performance, however, was poor in the previous elections. It had won just seven of the 114 seats it contest in the 2017 elections. In the 2022 polls, it contested on 399 seats, but bagged just two constituencies. Considering this, the SP is looking to keep the lion's share to itself and might offer much lesser seats to the Congress.

Assembly elections will likely be held in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year.

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