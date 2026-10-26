Rahul Gandhi's convoy cars collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP, Congress leader safe

New Delhi:

Congress workers and security personnel were among several people injured after multiple vehicles in Rahul Gandhi’s convoy collided with each other on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday. The accident reportedly occurred near the 91-kilometre milestone, where five vehicles and an ambulance in the convoy collided with one another.

Party workers, office-bearers and some security personnel were among those reportedly injured in the incident. Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Uttar Pradesh for a court verdict in Sultanpur, was reported to be safe following the accident.

The mishap took place under the Haliyapur police station limits when the Congress MP was travelling from Lucknow airport to Sultanpur.

5 vehicles of the convoy and an ambulance collided. Rahul Gandhi was safe and continued towards the court.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is headed to Sultanpur to appear before a court for the verdict in a 2018 criminal defamation case over his remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah.

Court verdict in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

A special MP-MLA court will pronounce its verdict in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged objectionable remarks made against then BJP president Amit Shah in 2018.

Gandhi is required to appear before the court in person. Additional Civil Judge Shubham Verma had scheduled the verdict for October 13 before fixing the date for October 26.

The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against Shah, who was serving as the BJP’s national president at the time, during an election campaign in Bengaluru in 2018.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank, filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

The court summoned Gandhi to face trial on November 27, 2023. The Congress leader subsequently appeared before the court and was granted bail.

During the proceedings, Mishra sought a comparison of Gandhi’s voice sample. However, the trial court rejected his application.

Mishra subsequently challenged the order before the sessions court, which dismissed his revision petition. The Allahabad High Court also rejected his petition challenging the decisions of the lower courts.

The court is now scheduled to deliver its verdict in the long-running defamation case.

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