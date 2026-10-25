Yogi government declares public holiday on October 26 in Uttar Pradesh for Valmiki Jayanti

Lucknow:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has declared October 26 as a public holiday on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. The schools, government offices will remain closed on Monday while banks will remain open. In 2017, the government canceled 15 public holidays commemorating the birth anniversaries of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, other great personalities. However, following demands from the Valmiki community and other organizations, the government reversed its decision and reinstated the public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, other notable persons.

Schools Closed in Delhi

Schools in Delhi will also observe a public holiday on October 26. All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the national capital will remain closed on this day. This order applies to all government and private schools and colleges. According to the Delhi government, several programmes, processions and tribute meetings will be organised across the capital in which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will take part. The Delhi government will organise a special programme on Monday at the Secretariat. The event, being held under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare, will include discussions on the life, personality and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, the statement said.

Valmiki Jayanti

This year, Valmiki Jayanti falls on October 26, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is observed every year on the full moon (Purnima) of the month of Ashwin, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, honoring the life and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. Special pujas, processions, and cultural programs will be held in temples and community centers to mark the occasion.

According to mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was born to Varuna, the ninth son of Maharishi Kashyap and Aditi, and his wife Charshani. He is revered as the author of the Ramayana, one of the greatest epics in Hinduism, which narrates the divine story of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman through beautiful verses. Beyond being a poet, Valmiki is also remembered as a saint, sage, and spiritual teacher.

A popular myth explains how Maharishi Valmiki got his name. While deeply engrossed in intense meditation, termites built their mounds around his body. Since termite mounds are called "Valmiki" in Sanskrit, he came to be known by this name. According to the Ramayana, after Lord Ram abandoned Sita, she found refuge in Maharishi Valmiki's ashram. Valmiki is also credited with educating Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush.

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