‘Physical glow khatam hone lagega’: Indian woman secretly records relatives pressuring her to marry at 25

New Delhi:

For a lot of young Indians, turning 25 does not just mean birthday celebrations anymore. Somewhere around that age, conversations inside many homes slowly begin shifting towards marriage, timelines and questions nobody really asked for.

A viral Instagram video is now getting attention online for capturing that exact pressure in an uncomfortably familiar way. The clip, shared by a young woman, has struck a chord with many users who said they had either lived through similar conversations themselves or heard them happening around them for years.

Woman shares viral video about marriage pressure at 25

Rashmi posted the video on Instagram, where she quietly smiled at the camera while relatives sitting around her discussed marriage, ageing and appearance in the background.

The text overlay on the clip read, “If you are 25 and unmarried with dreams....four people including my mom versus me”.

One person in the video could be heard saying, “Umar ho gayi hai.”

Another man made remarks about age and appearance, saying, “Umar agar 25-26 saal ho gayi hai toh physical glow khatam hone lagega. Aap kitna sajo, lekin dulhan jaise nahi lagoge. Ab hum 60 saal ke hogaye, toh humko dulha banaa doge?”

He continued, “Nirnay lene mein samay lagta hai. Hume bhi dekhne mein samay lagega. Tumko bhi dekhne mein samay lagega.”

Another relative added, “Tum 50 saal ki hogi, toh ek bachcha hoga. Woh 22 saal ka hoga, tum 70 saal ki ho jaaogi.”

In the caption accompanying the post, Rashmi explained that most conversations around her future focused more on marriage and appearance rather than ambition or career goals.

“I’m 25 and this is my story. Every relative comes to our home to lecture me about getting married, but no one tells me to do something or become something in life. They are not worried about my career, but about my physical appearance. That I’m getting old, won’t be able to find a husband, and will face difficulty getting pregnant. They are my well-wishers,” she wrote.

Watch the video here:

Social media users call the video painfully relatable

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many users saying the conversation felt extremely familiar.

Several people criticised the social pressure around marriage timelines, especially for women in their twenties.

“There’s a reason they force marriage before 30, they know that afterward, you’re more confident, self-assured, and less tolerant of pressure. They want to rush you into a decision before you are fully independent. Don’t fall for the timeline. Your life, your decisions, your rules. Stay strong girl,” one user commented.

Another person wrote, “Indian families and their obsession with shaadi is unreal.”

Some users encouraged women to focus on financial independence and personal growth instead of social expectations.

“25 is too young, girl. The older you get, the better. Don’t let society fool you. Be financially independent and live your life. Leave your home and stay alone if needed,” one comment read.

One user also connected the issue with changing financial realities and rising costs of living.

“Earlier, people would marry at a socially accepted age. Then people started marrying at a socio-economically suitable age. Now, people marry at an economically feasible age. That’s it. Today, due to inflation and unemployment, young people are facing this problem even more.”

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