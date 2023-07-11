Woman goes kiteboarding in a saree; leaves internet impressed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Woman goes kiteboarding wearing a saree

Indian woman and their love for sarees is not hidden. Over the years, desi women have represented the country at the international level wearing sarees. From participating in marathons in sarees to hula hooping in sarees to skateboarding in sarees, Indian women have done it all. And now a woman kiteboarding wearing a saree has left the internet impressed.

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a scuba diving instructor can be seen kiteboarding in a saree. The now-viral video starts with her attaching the kiteboard to her waste wearing a yellow and red saree. As the video progresses, she can be seen onboard taking over the ocean in a saree. The video was shared on Instagram by Pushpaneesh M and features scuba driving instructor, Padi and IKO Kite instructor Katya Saini. It was shot in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin and has garnered more than 9 million views on the platform.

Watch the viral video here:

Kiteboarding is a water sport performed in the sea. The sport requires a mix of waves, wind, and skills to maneuver the kite. And yes! The video has left the internet stunned who flooded the comment section in awe. While one user wrote, "When they say, women who wear saari can only cook" another user wrote, "No one it's for their satisfaction we know what Indian women can do. "You just revolutionised the sport," wrote the third one.

In 2020, influencer Eshna Kutty shot to fame after her video hula hooping in a saree went viral and also led to the #SareeFlow trend on Twitter. In the video, Kutty was seen grooving to the iconic song from Delhi 6, Genda Phool. The song has been crooned by Rekha Bhardawaj.

Watch the video here:

