A real-life 'unbreakable' journey? Turkish man locks his head in cage to quit smoking

Quitting smoking is famously tough—but one man’s attempt might just take the prize for the most extreme approach. Meet Ibrahim Yücel, a determined man from Turkey who chose to ditch cigarettes by putting himself in literal lockdown: he designed a cage, strapped it to his head, and handed the keys over to his family every morning. Talk about going cold turkey!

Yücel’s journey to quit smoking had been a rocky one, with over 26 years of smoking two packs daily. Despite multiple attempts, his addiction proved stronger than his willpower—until he decided to think outside the box by putting himself inside one. Inspired by the shape and restriction of a motorcycle helmet, he constructed his own "head cage" out of 40 meters of copper wire, ensuring there was no possible way for him to sneak a cigarette.

And this wasn’t just a one-day stunt. Yücel committed to the cage lifestyle, strapping himself in each day and handing over the keys to his wife and daughter. The contraption made for quite the scene: he’d stroll down the street with his copper cage gleaming, while curious onlookers did double takes. His wife admits it was initially a bit embarrassing but ultimately stood by him, understanding the lengths her husband was willing to go to for his health.

Eating and drinking became a unique challenge, too—Yücel had to sip water through a straw and munch on crackers, all while locked up. Yet he stayed resolute, determined not to be another statistic in the World Health Organization’s grim estimate that tobacco kills over 8 million people annually.

Yücel’s story, though several years old, has resurfaced and captured the internet’s imagination once more. His dramatic, self-imposed prison is a reminder that the path to quitting smoking can be incredibly difficult—but perhaps, with enough creativity, grit, and a little copper wire, any habit can be broken.