Trump trips over IVF drug name during speech; internet can’t stop talking | WATCH

In a recent Oval Office speech, Donald Trump announced two new policy changes to help make in vitro fertilisation (IVF) more affordable and accessible. “We want to make it easier for all couples to have babies, raise children, and start the families they’ve always dreamed about,” Trump said. The plan includes encouraging employers to offer fertility benefits and speeding up FDA approvals for new IVF-related medications.
The Pergoveris moment goes viral
While discussing fertility drugs, Trump struggled to pronounce Pergoveris, a medication already sold in Europe. He paused mid-sentence, smiled, and joked, “Why can’t you name them nice, simple names? Doesn’t matter. If it works, that’s all we care about.” The clip quickly went viral across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.
Netizens react
The internet was quick to react, with some users defending Trump, saying it was a minor slip and praising his energy during speeches. “You can’t even come for Trump! He works all day, answers live questions!” one supporter wrote. Others poked fun: “Do they ever brief him?” and “His ego probably told him he didn’t need prep.”
IVF policy: What’s new?
Trump’s proposed changes include:
- Faster approval of fertility medications like Pergoveris
- Encouraging businesses to offer fertility coverage in employee health plans
- Support for expanding access to treatments for couples struggling with infertility