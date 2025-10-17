Trump trips over IVF drug name during speech; internet can’t stop talking | WATCH US President Donald Trump announced new steps to make in vitro fertilisation (IVF) more affordable in the US. During the speech, he stumbled while trying to pronounce the name of a fertility drug, Pergoveris, leading to a viral moment online.

New Delhi:

In a recent Oval Office speech, Donald Trump announced two new policy changes to help make in vitro fertilisation (IVF) more affordable and accessible. “We want to make it easier for all couples to have babies, raise children, and start the families they’ve always dreamed about,” Trump said. The plan includes encouraging employers to offer fertility benefits and speeding up FDA approvals for new IVF-related medications.

The Pergoveris moment goes viral

While discussing fertility drugs, Trump struggled to pronounce Pergoveris, a medication already sold in Europe. He paused mid-sentence, smiled, and joked, “Why can’t you name them nice, simple names? Doesn’t matter. If it works, that’s all we care about.” The clip quickly went viral across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.

Netizens react

The internet was quick to react, with some users defending Trump, saying it was a minor slip and praising his energy during speeches. “You can’t even come for Trump! He works all day, answers live questions!” one supporter wrote. Others poked fun: “Do they ever brief him?” and “His ego probably told him he didn’t need prep.”

IVF policy: What’s new?

Trump’s proposed changes include: