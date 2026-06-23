Patna Junction enquiry officer caught asleep on duty as passengers wait; video goes viral

New Delhi:

A video allegedly showing a railway enquiry officer asleep while on duty at Patna Junction has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from users and prompting a response from Indian Railways.

The clip, shared on X, shows a staff member seated at the railway enquiry counter with his eyes closed as passengers wait nearby. The enquiry desk, which travellers often rely on for information about train timings, delays and platform changes, appears unattended despite the presence of commuters seeking assistance.

Video from Patna Junction sparks criticism online

The video was posted by an X user who called on railway authorities to take action against the employee.

"Keep sharing the video until this employee is suspended by @RailwaySeva. At Patna Junction, the clerk at the inquiry counter, in a white shirt, is lounging on a chair with the mic in front, passengers are standing," the post read.

The footage quickly gained traction online, with many social media users expressing frustration over what they described as negligence by a public servant.

Several commenters pointed out that passengers often rely on enquiry counters for urgent travel-related information, especially during delays, cancellations or platform changes. For many travellers, these desks serve as an important point of contact when they need quick and accurate information.

Watch the video here:

Railway Seva responds to complaint

As the video continued to circulate online, Railway Seva, the official grievance redressal handle of Indian Railways, responded to the complaint.

In a reply to the viral post, the handle stated that the matter had been brought to the attention of the concerned authorities for necessary action.

Incident reignites debate on railway service standards

While it remains unclear whether any disciplinary action has been taken so far, the incident has once again reignited discussions around accountability and service standards at railway stations.

Many users argued that frontline staff play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth travel experience and should remain attentive during working hours. Several commenters also called for systemic improvements to ensure better customer service at busy railway stations across the country.

Internet reactions ranged from outrage to sarcasm. While some demanded strict action against the employee, others joked that the railway worker seemed to be enjoying a more peaceful journey than the passengers themselves.

The video continues to circulate widely online, with many users saying the incident highlights the importance of maintaining reliable passenger services at major railway hubs and ensuring that help remains available when travellers need it most.

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