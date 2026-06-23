Bihar aspirant says vendor charged ₹120 for ₹20 Chhole Bhature at Varanasi Cantt; police intervene | Watch

New Delhi:

A seemingly ordinary plate of Chhole Bhature at Varanasi Cantt railway station has become the centre of a viral discussion online after a passenger alleged that he was charged far more than the price he had originally been quoted.

The incident, which was captured on video, involved a Bihar aspirant who claims he was lured by an offer of Chhole and six Bhature for ₹20. However, after finishing the meal, he was allegedly asked to pay ₹120 instead. What happened next drew praise from many viewers after railway police intervened on the spot.

Passenger alleges overcharging at Varanasi Cantt station

According to details shared online, the man purchased a plate of Chhole Bhature from a vendor at Varanasi Cantt station after being told it would cost ₹20.

After eating the meal, however, he was allegedly informed that the total bill was ₹120.

Unhappy with the sudden jump in price, the passenger raised an objection and sought help. The matter soon reached Railway Police, who stepped in to address the dispute.

A video of the incident shows a police officer speaking with both the vendor and the passenger while trying to understand what had happened.

Police intervene and get refund issued

During the conversation, the officer questioned the vendor about the pricing and appeared unimpressed by the explanation.

At one point, the officer can be heard saying, "20 rupye ka saaman bolkar 120 rupye le rahe ho. Ye toh gundai hai na?" (You told him it cost ₹20, but you're charging ₹120. That's nothing short of bullying, isn't it?)

The officer then instructed the vendor to return the excess amount collected from the passenger.

The video shows the matter being resolved on the spot, with the passenger receiving a refund of the remaining money.

The clip has since circulated widely on social media, with many users describing it as a reminder to double-check prices before making purchases at busy transit hubs. Others praised the police officer for stepping in quickly and ensuring the issue was addressed immediately.

What began as a dispute over a plate of Chhole Bhature ultimately ended with the passenger getting his money back, turning a frustrating experience into a moment that has resonated with many online.

ALSO READ: 'Chhoti behen ki tarah leke jaunga': Delhi cab driver comforts worried brother before sister's late-night ride