Patna biker thinks traffic police stopped him for a challan, but they had their eyes on his tiny passenger

New Delhi:

Getting pulled over by traffic police can make any biker wonder what went wrong. For one rider in Bihar's Patna, however, the reason had nothing to do with a challan or his documents. The officers had apparently spotted the tiny passenger tucked inside his jacket.

The wholesome moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by content creator Bobberkid. It shows the biker riding along with a small puppy nestled snugly inside his jacket, its little head poking out from the front as it calmly takes in the journey.

Traffic police stop biker to meet his tiny passenger

Things take an unexpected turn when traffic police signal the biker to pull over. For a moment, it looks like a routine traffic stop, and the rider appears to expect that he might be questioned or fined.

But the officers aren't interested in checking his documents. Instead, their attention is firmly on the puppy peeking out from his jacket.

One of the policemen walks over and gently pets the little dog before asking, "Achhe se ho na? (You're okay, right?)"

The puppy remains perfectly calm while receiving the unexpected attention. The biker, meanwhile, breaks into a smile as what initially appeared to be a potentially stressful traffic stop turns into a sweet roadside interaction.

Watch the video here:

Wholesome video wins hearts online

The clip has struck a chord on social media, gathering thousands of likes and comments. Many viewers praised the officers for their affectionate reaction to the puppy and said it was refreshing to see such a light-hearted exchange.

Others had fun with the situation. Several joked that travelling with an adorable puppy might be the easiest way to escape a challan, while one user quipped that the officers "forgot the biker and came only to inspect the passenger."

The puppy clearly had plenty of fans too, with people filling the comments section with heart emojis and joking that it had "won over the police" within seconds.

What started as an ordinary moment on a Patna road ultimately turned into the kind of unexpected, feel-good interaction that social media rarely gets tired of.

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