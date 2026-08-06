Businessman worth Rs 500 crore wears Rs 10,000 first-copy Rolex, his reason leaves Delhi founder thinking

New Delhi:

A conversation about a luxury watch has left a Delhi entrepreneur thinking about an interesting question: when does the person wearing something become more important than the thing itself? It began when he spotted a businessman wearing what appeared to be a Rolex Daytona, only to discover that the watch was not what it seemed.

Delhi-based founder Rohan Dhawan shared the encounter on LinkedIn, claiming that the businessman had a net worth of around Rs 500 crore but was wearing a first-copy watch that cost just Rs 10,000. The reason he gave for choosing a replica over an original worth more than Rs 25 lakh sparked a wider conversation about wealth, perception and what people actually seek when buying luxury.

Rs 500 crore businessman reveals his Rolex is a first copy

Dhawan recalled meeting the businessman and noticing what appeared to be a two-tone Rolex Daytona on his wrist. Since it was a watch he had always wanted himself, he complimented the man on it.

That was when the businessman made an unexpected admission.

"Rohan, I'm only telling you this. It's a first copy. Bought it for ₹10k from an Instagram page."

He then explained why spending considerably more on the original did not make sense to him.

"Where I'm sitting today, people never even assume it could be fake. It shows the time, it gets me compliments, it does the work for me. So why spend that kind of money on a real one?"

The answer left the Delhi founder thinking

Dhawan admitted that he wasn't quite sure what to make of the explanation.

"I sat there confused, awkward, and lost in thought because I do not agree with him but I couldn't fully disagree either," he wrote.

The conversation also got him thinking about how differently the same product can be perceived depending on the person wearing it.

Dhawan gave the example of someone on the street wearing genuine Nike shoes who could still be suspected of wearing copies. On the other hand, he suggested, someone earning Rs 2 to 3 lakh a month could wear fake Jordans, receive compliments and never have their authenticity questioned.

While Dhawan made it clear that he personally would never wear fake products, he acknowledged that he found it difficult to completely dismiss the businessman's reasoning.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN/ROHANDHAWAN)Rohan Dhawan's LinkedIn post

Internet debates what luxury really means

The post prompted a range of reactions, with users debating whether luxury is about owning something authentic, signalling status or simply enjoying what you buy.

One user felt the businessman's decision ultimately came down to what he wanted from the watch. "For him, owning an authentic Rolex was never really the point. He wanted the perception that came with wearing one, and given his wealth and reputation, nobody was likely to question whether it was real."

Another argued that people who have already achieved a certain stature hardly need luxury accessories to prove it. "When you've already built that kind of reputation, the brand on your wrist doesn't define you. Someone that successful could wear a basic Casio or Timex and still command the same attention."

One person also shared their own experience of wearing replica sneakers, while another focused on how much the businessman's existing credibility influenced people's perception of the watch.

"The admiration probably had more to do with the man wearing the watch than the watch itself. To me, real luxury is buying something because you genuinely value it, not because you want other people to believe you own it," the user wrote.

What began as a compliment about an expensive-looking watch ultimately turned into a much broader discussion, not simply about whether replicas are worth wearing, but about how money, reputation and perception shape what people consider luxurious in the first place.

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