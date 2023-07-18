Watch: Nagpur vendor sells Baahubali Panipuri; internet calls it nonsense

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Baahubali Panipuri

Panipuri is not just a street food but an emotion for Indians across the globe. The tangy-sour taste with a crunch is to die for. Also known as puchka, golgappa, pani batase, and others, panipuri has evolved over the years. With more and more foodies turning into food vloggers, the internet is flooded with bizarre food combinations and experiments. Baahubali Panipuri is yet another addition to everyone's favourite panipuri after egg panipuri.

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a vendor in Nagpur is selling his most special dish, Baahubali Panipuri. The video was shared on Instagram by a food page The Cravings Tale and has garnered more than 80K likes. It starts with the vendor filling pudina pain to the puri. He then seals the puri with the filling of mashed potatoes and chickpeas and builds a mini mountain on the puri. He does not stop here and garnish the mountain with curd, coriander leaves, and namkeen.

Sharing the video, the food vlogger wrote, "Ever tried Bahubali Panipuri?Chirag ka chaska, Pratap nagar, Nagpur."

Soon after the video went viral, it irked internet users for ruining their favourite street food. One user wrote, "Full wastage and nonsense." Another user wrote, "Pathetic way to ruin the best ever Street food." "What a waste, From Making to eating," wrote the third one.

Before, Baahubali Panipuri, Egg Panipuri took the internet by storm.

