Panipuri served with Gujarati Kadhi in Ahmedabad goes viral | Watch

Panipuri Being Served With Gujarati 'Kadhi' in Ahmedabad

Day by day, a variety of food trends on social media has left us perplexed. A weird combination of foods be it momos, dosas, or vadas, has been experimented with by food vendors. Now Panipuri, is the latest culinary craze, with a Gujarati version called Kadhi Panipuri emerging on the scene. No doubt, this fusion has sparked a wave of disappointment.

A video was shared on Instagram, which is now going viral on the internet, showcased a food joint in Ahmedabad deviating from the classic Panipuri experience. Instead of the traditional pani, served with puris, this establishment served puris with Gujarati Kadhi, a thick gravy or soup based on gram flour and sour yogurt. While Kadhi is typically enjoyed with roti or rice, serving it as Panipuri left online viewers feeling repulsed.

In response to this bizarre combination, people voiced their opinion and said, “Panipuri should be spared” and “Justice for Panipuri flooded the comments section. One user even said that the food joint offered eight flavors of Panipuri, with this particular one names Rajwadi chass. Buttermilk in Panipuri for real?

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time such Panipuri combinations have gained attention. Previously, a viral video showed a street vendor in Gujarat serving banana Panipuri. Instead of using boiled potatoes, the vendor used bananas. The video depicted him peeling bananas and adding chickpeas, spices, and coriander leaves to create a unique variation.

In another viral food video, a man-made Panipuri shawarma started by preparing the shawarma filing. He sliced rotisserie chicken and combined it with vegetables, white sauces, and red sauces to make the stuffing. He then used pita bread to encase the filling. Nevertheless, things don’t finish here! More sauces and sliced cheese are then placed on top of the dish, which is then heated before being presented to the consumer.

