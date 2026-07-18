Man slips after getting trapped between two trains at Vasai Road station, dramatic video goes viral

New Delhi:

A dramatic video said to be from Vasai Road railway station has gone viral on social media, showing a man perched on the metal grilles outside a train as another train approaches on the adjacent track. The clip captures several tense moments, with the person recording the video repeatedly warning him about the oncoming train.

The video was filmed by a passenger travelling in another train. While the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, the footage has left many social media users shocked after the man narrowly escaped what could have been a serious accident.

Viral video captures tense moments at Vasai Road station

The viral video shows the man perched on the metal grilles outside one train at Vasai Road station as another train slowly approaches on the adjacent track. As the second train draws closer, he finds himself trapped in the narrow gap between the two trains. The person recording the incident can be heard warning him that the train is coming and urging him to move to safety.

Despite the repeated warnings, the man remains perched on the grilles as the train passes dangerously close to him. Towards the end of the clip, he appears to lose his footing and slips from the metal grilles, seemingly on the verge of falling. However, he somehow manages to regain his balance and avoids a potentially serious mishap.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to the shocking clip

The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with many expressing shock at how narrowly the man escaped. Several users called the incident "terrifying" and questioned why he remained perched there despite the obvious danger.

One comment read, "This is beyond risky, he is lucky to be alive."

Another user wrote, "People really underestimate how dangerous trains can be."

Some users also criticised the lack of immediate intervention from those nearby, suggesting that someone could have stepped in sooner to pull him away from danger. Others said the video should serve as a stark reminder about railway safety and the importance of staying alert around moving trains.

Disclaimer: India TV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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