Founder asks auto driver about his earnings, learns how much he makes working just 8-9 hours daily

New Delhi:

A conversation during a routine auto-rickshaw ride has struck a chord online after revealing the inspiring story of a driver who says he earns around Rs 45,000 a month while working eight to nine hours a day. Despite missing out on education himself, he is determined to give his children the opportunities he never had.

The story was shared by founder Akash Gupta on Instagram, where he posted a video of his interaction with the driver. Gupta said the ride home turned into one of the most memorable conversations he has had, highlighting what he believes are the opportunities being created through India's growing gig economy.

Auto driver opens up about his monthly earnings

Sharing the video, Gupta wrote, "Heartwarming story of an auto driver earning Rs 45k as gig entrepreneur," adding that although the driver never had the chance to receive a proper education, he is making sure all of his children do.

Recalling the encounter, Gupta wrote, "India is growing. On my way back home from the office, I took an auto instead of a cab. What started as a regular ride turned into one of the most interesting conversations I’ve had in a while."

He went on to say, "I asked the driver how much he earns, and his answer genuinely surprised me. Rs 1,500–2,000 a day. Just 8 hours of driving. Around Rs 50–60K a month, with nearly Rs 40K in savings after expenses."

According to Gupta, stories like these deserve more attention because they reflect "the real opportunities the gig economy is creating."

Inside the viral video conversation

The video begins with a text overlay that reads, "Uneducated auto driver earns Rs 45K, making his kids go to school." It also says, "Auto driver says he earns Rs 45K per month working 8-9 hours."

As the conversation unfolds, Gupta asks the driver about his monthly income. The driver says he earns around 45,000 a month after expenses. He also shares that he previously worked as a supervisor at a company in Gurgaon, where he earned Rs 25,000 a month.

Speaking about his routine, the driver explains that he works from morning until the afternoon before heading home for lunch and a bath. After taking a break of around an hour, he resumes work at about 4 pm and continues driving until 9 pm.

He also reveals that his three children live in the village, where they are currently studying.

Internet reacts to the auto driver's story

The video has drawn positive reactions from social media users, with many praising the driver's hard work and dedication towards his family.

One user commented, "He has a better life than me." Another wrote, "This is amazing." Many others reacted by posting clapping hands and heart emojis.

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