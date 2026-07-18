Bilaspur man stops to help woman struggling with scooter on flooded road, video wins hearts

New Delhi:

What began as a regular bike ride through Bilaspur's rain-soaked streets quickly turned into a heartwarming moment after a man stopped to help a woman whose scooter had become stuck in floodwater. The simple act of kindness has since caught the attention of social media users.

The incident was shared by Instagram user Saurabh Bhargava, who often posts videos from his bike rides around the city. In the now-viral clip, he is seen coming across the woman on a waterlogged road and immediately stepping in to help after noticing she was in distress.

Man stops to help woman stranded on flooded road

The video shows Bhargava riding through a flooded stretch when he notices a woman standing beside her scooter, clearly worried. As he approaches and asks what happened, she tells him that her foot has become stuck and she is unable to move.

Bhargava quickly gets off his bike and asks her to remain calm. He carefully removes the object trapping her foot before asking her to step aside so he can move the scooter to a safer spot. He is also heard checking whether she has been injured and if she is feeling alright after the incident.

Once the scooter is safely moved to the roadside, Bhargava makes sure the woman is okay before continuing on his way. Sharing the video on Instagram, he encouraged others to lend a helping hand whenever they can, writing, "Please help others as much as you can!"

Watch the video here:

Social media praises the act of kindness

The video has been widely appreciated by social media users, many of whom pointed to the woman's visibly worried reaction and Bhargava's calm and reassuring approach while helping her.

Several users said his patience and the way he spoke to her helped ease the situation. Others praised him for stopping to assist a stranger despite the difficult weather conditions.

One user highlighted how the woman's desperate call for help was met with immediate support, while another said that small acts of kindness like this make the world feel like a better place.

A few others also appreciated Bhargava for speaking politely throughout the incident and handling the situation without creating panic.

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