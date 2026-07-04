'She owed me nothing': Man shares heartwarming story after stranger returns his driving licence

New Delhi:

The loss of an essential document can cause distress, particularly if there is no hope of retrieving it. However, for the businessman Ankit Pandey, his experience of losing something was transformed into a story of how honesty exists even today.

Sharing his story on X (formerly Twitter), Pandey revealed how a complete stranger returned his lost driving licence without asking for anything in return. His post has since resonated with thousands of users online.

A courier brought an unexpected surprise

According to Pandey, he had lost his driving licence a few days earlier and searched for it everywhere before finally accepting that it was gone for good. To his surprise, a courier arrived at his home the very next day. Once he unpacked it, he realised that it was his lost driving license.

The finder had taken great care of it and returned it to him by mail without expecting anything in return.

A simple thank-you for an unexpected act of kindness

Pandey shared that the sender had only included her name and email address inside the package. There was no phone number or UPI ID that would allow him to thank her directly. Wanting to express his gratitude, he sent her a small Flipkart gift card through email. A few minutes later, the woman replied with a screenshot and simply asked, "What's this?"

After Pandey explained that it was only a small token of appreciation for her honesty, she understood the gesture.

'She owed me nothing'

Reflecting on the incident, Pandey wrote that the woman didn't know him personally and had no obligation to return the licence. "She didn't know me. She owed me nothing. Yet she still chose to do the right thing."

Calling her act a reminder that kindness still exists, he added that people like her make the world a better place.

Internet applauds the stranger's honesty

The post quickly drew praise from social media users, many of whom said the woman's actions restored their faith in humanity. One user commented, "That's so great. There are some people who are kinder." Responding to the comment, Pandey wrote, "Yes. It's people like her who remind us that honesty and kindness are still alive."

Another user wrote, "I definitely would. It's the right thing to do," while replying to Pandey's question asking whether people would return a lost wallet, phone or driving licence.

Many others praised both the stranger for returning the document and Pandey for making sure her thoughtful act did not go unnoticed.

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