Unforgettable moment! Auto driver's dream comes true as Lamborghini owner hands over his car keys

New Delhi:

While most people usually make headlines because of their fancy cars, there is one person making headlines because of what he has done, which has nothing to do with the performance of his car. A video uploaded on Instagram shows a man doing the unexpected by handing over the keys to his Lamborghini to an auto-rickshaw driver.

The incident was well received by many people on the internet, who felt that this act of kindness created an unforgettable moment.

Auto driver's dream comes true

The video, shared by Rakesh Kumar on Instagram, begins with him driving his Lamborghini when he notices an auto rickshaw travelling nearby. Curious, he catches up with the driver and strikes up a conversation. During their conversation, it is revealed that the auto driver had always wanted to drive a Lamborghini. Without any second thoughts, Kumar pulls over to the side of the road and gives him the opportunity.

They exchange keys, and Kumar sits in the driver's seat of the auto rickshaw, while the auto driver gets behind the wheel of the sports car. The clip ends with both men driving away in each other's vehicles, leaving viewers smiling.

'It took me back to my struggling days'

Explaining why he made the gesture, Kumar shared an emotional note in the caption of his post. "I risked my Lamborghini for this unforgettable moment! Honestly, driving his auto hit me hard. It took me right back to my struggling days when paying the auto meter was a challenge."

His words resonated with many, who felt that the exchange involved much more than flashy cars.

Internet lauds the thoughtful gesture

The clip soon went viral, with people on the internet praising Kumar for fulfilling the auto driver's wish. One user wrote, "This is the kind of content the internet needs." Another commented, "Respect for making someone's dream come true, even if it was only for a few minutes."

Yet another user said, "The smile on the auto driver's face says it all." Other users found the act inspiring, saying that true success lies in sharing moments of happiness with others, no matter how different they may be.

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