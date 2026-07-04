Anand Mahindra fulfils promise to help elderly violinist, receives a musical thank-you in return

New Delhi:

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a heartwarming update on the story of 80-year-old Bhagwan Mallick. To those unaware, the elderly violinist whose emotional street performance recently touched millions online. After expressing his wish to help the veteran musician, Mahindra has now revealed that his team successfully tracked him down and personally delivered his contribution.

Sharing the update on X, Mahindra also posted a touching video of Mallick thanking him in the most meaningful way he knew, by playing his violin.

Anand Mahindra's team locates Bhagwan Mallick

A few days ago, Mahindra had reshared a viral video showing Bhagwan Mallick playing his decades-old broken violin on the streets to support his wife despite failing eyesight. At the time, Mahindra had written that he wanted to contribute, but the original video did not mention where the elderly musician could be found.

Now, sharing a fresh update, he wrote, "I'm grateful to Soumyadip and his colleague from our Kolkata office for locating Bhagwan Mallick and his wife, and delivering my small contribution."

A musical thank-you that touched hearts

According to Mahindra, the elderly musician chose to express his gratitude not with words but through music. Sharing a video of the moment, he wrote, "His way of saying thank you? By playing Saare Jahan Se Achha." The short clip shows Bhagwan Mallick playing the patriotic tune on his violin while sitting beside his wife, a gesture that has left social media users emotional.

'Artists want an audience'

Reflecting on the experience, Mahindra praised the musician's resilience and dignity. "Dignity and grace, personified," he wrote. He also encouraged people in the community to visit the elderly violinist and simply listen to his music. "Because if there's one thing artists want more than anything else, it's an audience," Mahindra added.

Internet salutes the gesture of thoughtfulness

The gesture received accolades on the internet, as many praised Mahindra for honouring his promise rather than just giving his support via social media. Many felt that the heartfelt rendition of Saare Jahan Se Achha by Bhagwan Mallick added an element of emotion to the whole gesture, while others wished that more people would be forthcoming in their support towards the ageing musician and his wife.

The whole story serves as a lesson in how small acts of kindness can make all the difference, particularly in cases where it helps maintain the dignity of the individual, despite the trials and tribulations of life.

Also read: 80-year-old Kolkata violinist earns barely ₹100 a day; Anand Mahindra offers support after viral video