Haryana-registered Thar hits two bikers in Mumbai, drives away without stopping

New Delhi:

A viral video from Mumbai has sparked outrage after showing the driver of a Haryana-registered Mahindra Thar hitting two motorcycles within moments of each other before driving away without stopping. The disturbing footage has also led to police action, with an FIR now registered against the unidentified driver.

The clip, widely circulated on social media, appears to capture the SUV being driven recklessly on a busy road. As the video spread online, many users called for strict action against the driver, while police confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Thar driver hits two motorcycles before fleeing

The viral video appears to show a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number HR 98 X 5101 being driven recklessly on a Mumbai road.

In the footage, the SUV is first seen colliding with a motorcycle carrying two people, throwing both riders onto the road.

Instead of stopping to check on them or offer help, the driver continues driving away.

Moments later, the same vehicle is seen hitting another two-wheeler before once again speeding off without slowing down.

The incident has triggered widespread anger online, with many users criticising the driver's apparent disregard for the safety of other road users.

Watch the video here:

Police register FIR, investigation underway

The viral clip soon came to the attention of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police, which acknowledged the incident in a post on X and confirmed that a case had been registered.

The police wrote, "In connection with a video circulated on social media, an FIR No. 0334/2026 has been registered at Kashigaon Police Station against the unidentified driver of vehicle No. HR 98 X 5101 Mahindra Thar under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as Sections 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the offense has been recorded."

(Image Source : X/MBVVPOLICE)Mumbai Police's X post

While the identity of the driver has not yet been disclosed, the registration of the FIR indicates that the investigation is in progress.

The video has continued to draw strong reactions on social media, with many users demanding stringent action against the driver. Several said reckless driving and hit-and-run incidents should be dealt with firmly, while others urged authorities to ensure accountability to help prevent similar incidents on public roads.

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