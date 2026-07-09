Telangana man buys Rs 1.10 lakh bike with Rs 10 coins saved since 2017; heartwarming video wins internet

New Delhi:

A man from Telangana turned years of patient saving into a moment to remember after buying a new motorcycle with nothing but Rs 10 coins. The unusual purchase drew curious onlookers to a showroom in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, where staff spent hours counting bags full of coins before handing over the keys.

The buyer, Konde Raghupathi from Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal, purchased a Hero Splendor Plus worth Rs 1.10 lakh from Sri Vinayaka Motors. His story has since gone viral, with many praising his determination and disciplined approach to saving.

Family saves Rs 10 coins for years to buy motorcycle

Raghupathi, along with his wife and two children, began setting aside Rs 10 coins in 2017 with a clear goal of buying a motorcycle.

Even as rumours continued to circulate that Rs 10 coins were no longer legal tender, the family chose to keep saving them, convinced their efforts would one day help them achieve their dream.

When the time finally came to make the purchase, Raghupathi arrived at the showroom carrying bags filled with the coins.

The sight surprised the showroom staff and quickly attracted a crowd of curious locals.

Five employees spent nearly four hours counting and verifying the coins before completing the transaction and handing over the motorcycle.

Watch the video here:

Showroom agrees after hearing his story

Sri Vinayaka Motors owner Uppu Madhu said Raghupathi had informed him beforehand that he planned to pay entirely in Rs 10 coins.

Although the staff were initially worried about the amount of time it would take to count such a large number of coins, they agreed after seeing his determination to fulfil a long-held dream.

The incident has since drawn widespread attention both locally and on social media, with many people applauding the family's patience, thrift and persistence.

It has also served as a reminder that Rs 10 coins remain legal tender and that small, consistent savings can eventually turn even ambitious goals into reality.

ALSO READ: Leopard attacks delivery boy on quiet residential road; terrifying video goes viral