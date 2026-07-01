'Mai school student nahi hu': Gen Z employee's blunt reply to boss over sick leave goes viral

New Delhi:

A WhatsApp exchange between a manager and a Gen Z employee has gone viral after what started as a simple sick leave message turned into a back-and-forth over a doctor’s prescription. The employee's refusal to justify taking leave, despite having days available, has split opinion online and reopened the conversation around workplace boundaries.

The screenshot was shared on X by the account Oxygen with the caption, "Indian managers think slaves work under them, not employees. Brutal response by a Gen Z employee." Since then, it has picked up thousands of reactions, with people weighing in on whether the employee was right to push back or if the manager was just following company rules.

Employee's reply to boss goes viral

The exchange began with the employee telling his manager, "Sir nahi aa paaunga, fever badh gaya hai" (Sir, I won't be able to come, my fever has worsened).

The manager replied, "Chalo doctor ke pass chalte hai" (Let's go to the doctor).

The employee said he would see a doctor only if needed and was currently taking paracetamol.

Things escalated when the manager wrote, "Director sir ne kaha hai jo bhi bimaar ho usse doctor ki prescription lo" (The director has instructed us to collect a doctor's prescription from anyone who is sick).

The employee pushed back, replying, "Main school student nahi hoon sir, leave rehti hai, leave li maine" (I'm not a school student, sir. I have leave available, and I've taken it).

He went on to say that if a prescription was mandatory, the director, being a doctor, could write one in his name.

He also made it clear he did not have a prescription or a leave application signed by his parents, adding that he was resting and would not be responding to further calls or messages.

Take a look at the post here:

(Image Source : X/WHATEVERVISHAL)The WhatsApp chat screenshot

Internet debates sick leave rules

The exchange quickly sparked a broader discussion around sick leave policies, workplace trust and how much proof employers should expect when someone falls ill.

Many users argued that if employees are given annual leave, they should be trusted to use it without having to produce medical documents every time.

Others said the situation reflects a wider workplace culture where employees often feel the need to constantly justify themselves, even when using benefits they have already earned.

Some pointed out that the issue goes beyond employers, noting that clients too have begun placing unrealistic demands on vendors and service providers, adding to a culture where professionals feel overworked and undervalued.

At the same time, a few users noted that some organisations do have formal policies requiring a doctor's prescription even for a single day of sick leave, suggesting the manager may have simply been enforcing an existing rule rather than acting on his own.

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