Father boards IndiGo flight unaware daughter is cabin crew, heartwarming moment goes viral

A heartwarming moment between a father and daughter has caught attention online after an IndiGo flight attendant surprised her father on his birthday by welcoming him aboard his flight. He had no idea that his daughter would be part of the cabin crew that day.

The flight attendant, Shweta Pandey, shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, showing herself in her IndiGo uniform as she greeted her father when he entered the aircraft. The unexpected meeting quickly turned into a memorable birthday surprise.

IndiGo flight attendant surprises father on birthday

As her father boarded the aircraft, Pandey welcomed him with a smile before bending down to touch his feet. He appeared pleasantly surprised as he realised that his daughter was working on the same flight.

The video captures the father-daughter moment as Pandey greets him warmly, while her father looks visibly delighted by the unexpected surprise.

The text displayed on the video reads, "Decided to suprise my father on his birthday."

Father sees daughter in uniform for first time

Pandey shared more about the surprise in the caption, revealing that her father had been completely unaware she would be on his flight. She also said it was the first time he had seen her wearing her professional uniform in person.

"And he was unaware of the fact that I am in his flight. Also he saw me in uniform for the first time in person," she wrote.

That made the occasion particularly meaningful. It was not only a birthday surprise, but also a chance for her father to see his daughter in her IndiGo uniform in person for the first time.

Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The video quickly drew affectionate reactions from viewers, many of whom described it as a touching father-daughter moment.

"That was such a beautiful moment between a father and his daughter," one user commented.

Another wrote, "You could see how happy and surprised he was the moment he realised it was her."

A third person said, "He must have felt incredibly proud seeing his daughter welcome him in uniform."

Others focused on the birthday surprise itself.

"What a memorable way to surprise your dad on his birthday," one viewer wrote.

Another commented, "That must have been such a proud moment for him."

"This is the kind of wholesome video that instantly makes you smile," another user said.

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