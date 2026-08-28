Air India Express crew member ties Rakhi to passenger during flight, 'bro-zone' moment goes viral

An Air India Express cabin crew member gave a passenger an unexpected Raksha Bandhan surprise during a flight by tying a Rakhi on his wrist. The light-hearted moment was captured on video and later shared on Instagram by Sudhanshu Kaushik, turning an ordinary flight into a rather unusual festive celebration.

The text on the video reads, "The entire group of flight attendants on my flight decided to bro-zone me." The clip shows the passenger going along with the playful gesture as a crew member ties the Rakhi, while another member records the moment on a phone.

Air India Express crew member ties Rakhi to passenger

In the video, the cabin crew member is seen standing beside the passenger and carefully tying a Rakhi around his wrist. The passenger appears happy to play along, while the short interaction unfolds casually in the middle of the flight.

The "bro-zone me" line adds a humorous layer to the moment, suggesting that the crew had decided to treat the passenger like a brother as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

The clip's appeal, however, was not limited to the Rakhi exchange. Viewers quickly began noticing what was happening around the passenger and the crew, with several comments focusing on people visible in the background.

Watch the video:

Internet reacts to Rakhi moment

The video prompted plenty of light-hearted reactions, with some users joking that the person receiving the Rakhi should have got something in return too.

"I hope the Rakhi came with a gift for her as well," one user commented.

Another viewer appeared more interested in a passenger sitting nearby, writing, "The man in the white T-shirt in the background is sleeping through all of this."

Someone else noticed the passenger seated behind the pair and joked, "The person sitting behind them seems to have decided that staying out of the drama is the smartest option."

The background moments continued to become part of the conversation, with another user adding, "Everyone around them looks completely unfazed while this is happening."

A different commenter focused on the unexpected setting, saying, "Only on a flight could a regular journey suddenly turn into a Raksha Bandhan celebration like this."

Another simply praised the crew's gesture, writing, "Such a sweet way to make a passenger feel included in the festivities."

An unusual Raksha Bandhan celebration

Raksha Bandhan is traditionally celebrated with family members, with sisters tying Rakhis on their brothers' wrists and siblings celebrating their bond. This interaction offered a rather different version of the festival, with the celebration taking place thousands of feet in the air.

The brief exchange brought a playful festive moment to the flight, while the passenger's "bro-zone" comment gave the video an extra dose of humour.

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