Fast-food worker shows up early for his first shift, loses his job three hours later

New Delhi:

Most people expect their first day at a new job to be awkward. You learn where things are, make a few mistakes and slowly get the hang of it. One fast-food worker says he never got that chance.

In a Reddit post that has sparked plenty of debate, the worker claimed he was fired just three hours into his first shift. The reason, he says, was that he wasn't learning quickly enough.

Worker says he was let go after just a few customers

The story was shared on Reddit's r/recruitinghell forum under the title, "Fired within 3 hours of my first shift at a fast food joint."

According to the post, he showed up early, dressed for the role and ready to work. The restaurant already knew he had zero fast-food experience.

The first hour was fairly quiet. He spent that time watching how things worked and learning the basics of making burgers.

Then customers started coming in.

He began helping assemble orders while the cook handled the meat. Nothing unusual. Just the sort of things you'd expect someone to do on day one.

The problem was speed.

He says he struggled with packaging burgers correctly and keeping up with the pace. At one point, the owner reportedly told him he needed to move faster.

His response was simple. He just needed time to get used to everything.

Apparently, that wasn't enough.

After the fourth customer had been served, the owner allegedly pulled him aside and told him the job was "not for him."

The worker says he was told he lacked basic knowledge and that the role required people who could "learn on instinct."

The owner also reportedly said he didn't think the new hire would be ready for the Saturday rush.

A short while later, he was paid for the hours he'd worked and sent home.

Looking back, the worker said the experience left him frustrated. To him, it felt like there was no room for beginners anymore. No room to be slow, make mistakes or learn.

(Image Source : REDDIT)The now-viral Reddit post.

Reddit users split over the firing

The post quickly picked up attention, and many people felt three hours was nowhere near enough time to judge someone's ability.

One commenter pointed out that even simple tasks feel slow when you're still trying to remember procedures and figure out where everything is.

Another shared a story about being thrown into a busy lunch rush on their first shift at a sandwich shop. They probably made plenty of mistakes, they said, but nobody expected perfection on day one.

Not everyone was sympathetic.

Some argued that fast-food jobs require people who can work quickly under pressure and that not everyone is suited to that environment.

Before long, the discussion had become less about one worker and one restaurant.

Instead, people were debating a bigger question: are employers expecting immediate results from inexperienced workers while giving them barely any time to learn?

This style tends to feel much more like a human-written news feature because the rhythm varies naturally and the writing isn't trying to sound perfectly structured all the time.

ALSO CHECK OUT: UP bulldozer baraat goes viral after groom smokes and dances atop vehicle; challan follows | Watch