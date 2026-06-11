UP bulldozer baraat goes viral after groom smokes and dances atop vehicle; challan follows | Watch

New Delhi:

Wedding entries have become bigger and more attention-grabbing over the years, with many couples looking for that one moment that stands out. For a groom from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, that moment came in the form of a bulldozer. It also appears to have landed him in trouble.

Days after a video of the unusual baraat began circulating online, police tracked down the vehicle involved and started taking action. What was meant to be a memorable wedding entry has now reportedly resulted in a challan.

Groom arrives on bulldozer

The incident took place in Umri Kala village in Moradabad district, where groom Osman chose to skip the traditional horse and make his wedding entry on a bulldozer.

A video from the procession quickly spread across social media and drew widespread attention.

In the footage, Osman can be seen sitting atop the bulldozer with friends as the baraat moves through the village. The video also shows him smoking a cigarette and blowing smoke rings while riding on the machine.

At another point, the groom is seen dancing enthusiastically on top of the bulldozer as loud DJ music plays and wedding guests cheer him on.

The celebrations were not limited to the groom.

Several baratis were also seen climbing onto the vehicle. The video shows more than a dozen wedding guests dancing and enjoying themselves on the moving bulldozer, effectively turning the construction machine into an unconventional dance floor.

Police identify vehicle after viral video

While many social media users found the procession entertaining, others raised concerns about the safety risks involved.

The sight of multiple people dancing on a moving construction vehicle sparked debate online, with several users pointing out that such behaviour could easily lead to accidents.

As the video continued to gain attention, local authorities took note of the matter.

According to police, the JCB machine seen in the footage has been identified and action has been initiated against the vehicle.

Officials from Kanth police station said the bulldozer used in the wedding procession had been traced and the process of issuing a challan was underway.

Viral wedding trend under scrutiny

The incident also highlights a growing trend at weddings across India, where unusual entries and elaborate processions are often planned with social media in mind.

From tractors and cranes to luxury cars and themed arrivals, many couples are opting for unconventional wedding entries in the hope of creating memorable online moments.

Authorities, however, have repeatedly warned against celebrations involving heavy machinery, risky stunts or traffic rule violations, particularly when public safety may be affected.

For Osman and his wedding party, the bulldozer baraat certainly succeeded in grabbing attention online. It also seems to have come with an unexpected post-wedding consequence in the form of a traffic challan.

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