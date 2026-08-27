Cockroach spotted inside display fridge at popular Delhi cafe, internet can't unsee it

A video shared by a customer has raised questions about hygiene at a popular cafe in Delhi's Khan Market after it showed a small cockroach moving inside a chilled display area near food items. The clip has since circulated online, drawing attention to cleanliness standards at popular cafes and restaurants.

The video shows the insect inside what appears to be a bakery display refrigerator, close to brownies kept in the display. The person who recorded it shared the footage on X, where it quickly drew reactions from users discussing food hygiene and the need for regular checks at eateries.

Cockroach seen near brownies

In the short clip, the person filming zooms in on the display refrigerator, where a small cockroach can be seen crawling around inside the chilled area, close to the brownies.

The user shared the video on X. The post identified the Khan Market outlet and said the insect was found inside the chiller.

The footage prompted a discussion online about hygiene at food outlets. Some users said incidents like this highlight the importance of regular cleanliness checks, particularly in places where food is stored and served to customers.

Social media users react to video

The comments ranged from calls for stricter enforcement to jokes about the small size of the cockroach. One user argued that Delhi needs stronger food safety oversight, writing, "There should be stricter monitoring of restaurants and cafes in Delhi to make sure hygiene standards are being followed."

Another user responded with humour, saying, "It's such a tiny one, just let it chill. The cafe name makes that even funnier."

Some commenters suggested that the presence of a cockroach at a cafe was hardly surprising. "This is unfortunately not unusual at cafes and restaurants," one person wrote.

Another called for authorities to take stronger action against outlets that fail to maintain hygiene standards. "Food safety officials should be able to take strict action when restaurants fail to meet basic hygiene requirements," the user said.

One commenter took an even lighter approach to the sighting, arguing that the insect should not be treated as a major threat.

"It's a tiny cockroach, and people are acting like it's the end of the world. Maybe we should remember that these creatures are part of the ecosystem too," the user wrote.

Another user focused on the visual itself, suggesting that once the clip had been seen, it was difficult to forget.

"That's one of those things you see once and then can't unsee. The image of the cockroach inside the chiller is going to stay with me for a while," the user commented.

Another praised the customer for recording the incident and putting it online.

"Good that someone captured this on camera. Even established cafes can have hygiene issues, and customers should speak up when they notice them," the user commented.

The video does not show what happened after it was recorded, and it is not clear whether the outlet took any action following the sighting.

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