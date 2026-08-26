'Is it a joke?': NIT Durgapur professor stops 'Chikni Chameli' dance at freshers' event, video goes viral

A dance performance at a freshers' induction programme at NIT Durgapur has sparked an online debate after a professor objected to students dancing to "Chikni Chameli" on stage. The students were performing in the auditorium while their peers cheered, before the professor stepped in and questioned whether the performance had been approved.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with reactions split over both the choice of song and the way the professor addressed the students. While some felt the performance did not belong at an official institute programme, others said the intervention was unnecessarily harsh.

Professor questions students over dance performance

The students were dancing to the popular song when the professor intervened and questioned whether they had obtained permission from their faculty advisors.

"Have you taken approval before showing this kind of dance here? Is it a joke? Is it an introduction? Entertainment? You people better know the class," she said.

A few students tried to respond, but the professor continued to question the performance and the absence of their faculty advisor.

"Where is your faculty advisor? In front of juniors, you are dancing to these songs? Why are your faculty advisors not present? Was it approved?" she asked.

Her remarks brought the auditorium to a standstill, with the students and others present falling silent.

Watch the video here:

Song choice sparks debate online

The video triggered a wider discussion about what is considered appropriate entertainment at college events. Some users backed the professor, arguing that an official induction programme should reflect the institution's standards and that the choice of performance could shape how parents and prospective students view the college.

"College events are also a reflection of an institute's values and culture, so students should keep that in mind while choosing performances," one user wrote.

Another recalled having similar experiences during their own college days, saying that performances prepared for college festivals were sometimes cancelled when teachers felt certain jokes, songs or scenes crossed a line.

Some took a more nuanced position, saying students should have more freedom at freshers' and farewell events but felt performances involving such songs were better avoided in front of teachers.

"Students can have fun at freshers' and farewell events, but there should still be some consideration for the setting and the audience," another user commented.

Others call professor's reaction excessive

Not everyone agreed with the professor's approach. Some users felt that while the song might not have been the best fit for an induction programme, the students did not deserve to be publicly reprimanded over it.

"Maybe the song was not ideal for the occasion, but the reaction seemed a little excessive," one user said.

Another questioned why students should have restrictions on their choice of music at a college function, asking, "Are they school children? Why can't they dance to any song? It's their function to enjoy."

The incident also drew criticism from users who viewed the intervention as a form of moral policing. One commenter said the performance could have been considered vulgar, but argued that the professor should have spoken to the students privately instead of turning it into a public confrontation.

"The way it was handled could make students lose their confidence and enthusiasm to perform again," the user said.

Others, meanwhile, continued to support the professor's decision to intervene.

"Good job," one user wrote, adding that "provocative dances" should not be part of such official events.

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