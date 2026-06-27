Bengaluru auto driver explains how he uses ChatGPT every day. OpenAI responds with a playful Kannada reply

New Delhi:

A Bengaluru auto driver has won hearts online after speaking about how ChatGPT has become part of his everyday routine. In a video shared by an Instagram creator, the driver confidently explained how he uses the AI chatbot to find answers, learn about different subjects and even have conversations in Kannada.

What surprised many viewers was not just his familiarity with the technology, but how thoughtfully he described using it. The clip quickly went viral, even catching OpenAI's attention and sparking conversations about how artificial intelligence is finding its way into everyday lives, regardless of age or profession.

How the auto driver uses ChatGPT

Speaking in Kannada, the driver said ChatGPT is his go-to tool whenever he has a question. While he usually types his prompts in English, he asks the chatbot to respond in Kannada.

"Whatever question I ask, it even remembers and connects it to questions I asked four months ago," he said.

He explained that he has explored several of ChatGPT's features and now uses it to understand topics related to work, marriage and many other aspects of daily life.

The driver also spoke enthusiastically about ChatGPT's real-time voice conversations and demonstrated how it can both write and speak fluently in Kannada.

Despite his appreciation for the chatbot, he also pointed out an area where he believes it could improve.

According to him, ChatGPT does not always provide complete answers about KP Astrology, or Krishnamurti Paddhati Astrology, a subject he said he has studied extensively.

He explained that the chatbot sometimes gives incomplete or inconsistent responses on topics such as sub-lords, zodiac signs and their meanings.

"Maybe the database isn't complete," he remarked.

OpenAI reacts to the viral video

The video eventually caught OpenAI's attention as well.

Responding in the comments section, ChatGPT's official account wrote in a mix of Kannada and English, "Pookie uncle-ge help madakke always happy, thanks for sharing this." (Always happy to help Pookie uncle. Thanks for sharing this)

The interaction delighted viewers and added to the growing popularity of the clip.

Many people praised the driver's curiosity, openness to learning and willingness to embrace new technology.

"Very sweet conversation-pure innocence!" one user wrote.

Another commented, "Amazing!!!! To be this welcoming and enthusiastic for the unknown at his age has to be appreciated."

"Hats off to the way he has adapted and understood the use of ChatGPT. The level of understanding he demonstrates is truly inspiring," another person wrote.

Others added, "He is already pro in this ChatGPT," "Age is just a number.. how nicely he adapted technology," and "It's so heart warming to hear him explain how he uses ChatGPT. The Joy he expresses is so infectious. Just amazing."

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