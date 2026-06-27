Office AC stopped working. What a group of Gen Z employees did next has the internet talking

New Delhi:

A post on X has sparked a lively conversation about how Gen Z employees are approaching workplace culture differently from previous generations. From leaving the office on time as a group to ignoring work calls outside office hours, one woman's account of her cousin's workplace habits has struck a chord with thousands online.

The post, shared by X user Sheetal Rijhwani, describes a conversation with her Gen Z cousin about how younger employees at her company have created their own way of setting boundaries at work. The story quickly gained attention, with many social media users weighing in on whether this shift reflects a healthier attitude towards work or simply a generational difference.

How the Gen Z group set workplace boundaries

According to Rijhwani's post, her cousin said all the Gen Z employees at the company have their own group where they support one another and make a conscious effort to maintain healthy workplace boundaries.

One of their biggest rules is leaving the office together at the end of the day instead of staying back simply to appear hardworking in front of managers. The group also avoids answering work-related calls or messages on weekends, believing that personal time should remain exactly that.

Rijhwani also wrote that if a manager behaved inappropriately, the employees would report the issue to HR without hesitation. According to her cousin, HR supported the employees and reprimanded the manager instead of siding with them.

When the office AC stopped working

She also shared an incident that particularly stood out.

One day, the office air conditioning stopped working. Rather than continuing to work in uncomfortable conditions, the entire Gen Z group walked to a nearby cafe, informed HR they would return once the AC had been fixed, and stayed there until the issue was resolved.

Curious whether this approach extended beyond one generation, Rijhwani asked her cousin if everyone in the group was from Gen Z.

Her cousin allegedly replied, "Millennials don't have the courage to do this. You've got used to staying quiet and putting up with everything."

The post ended with the words, "Emotional damage," acknowledging the light-hearted dig at millennials.

Take a look at the post here:

(Image Source : X/RIJHWANISHEETAL)The X post

Internet reacts

The post prompted a broader discussion about changing workplace expectations, with users from different generations sharing their own experiences.

One user said they spend a considerable amount of time with Gen Z employees and have noticed that the younger generation approaches both workplace and social issues very differently.

Another commenter, who identified as part of Generation X, welcomed the shift. They said their generation had witnessed the transition from secure, long-term jobs to contract-based employment and had adapted for as long as they could.

A third user argued that millennials often find themselves caught in the middle. According to the commenter, they are frequently viewed as too young to be taken seriously by senior leadership while also being considered too old to benefit from being seen as fresh talent.

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