Thousands of litres of milk spill after tanker overturns in Rajasthan; people rush with buckets and bottles

New Delhi:

A milk tanker overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Rajasthan's Kotputli, spilling thousands of litres of milk across the road and drawing large crowds within minutes. As videos from the scene spread online, they showed people arriving with buckets, bottles, cans and other containers to collect the milk flowing from the damaged vehicle. The unusual sight quickly caught attention, with many stopping by out of curiosity as well.

The accident not only left a significant quantity of milk wasted but also disrupted traffic on the busy highway. While passers-by rushed to help the injured driver, many others gathered around the overturned tanker to collect as much milk as they could. The scene turned chaotic for a while as people moved around trying to gather whatever they could.

How the accident happened

The incident took place near the Highway King Hotel on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, where the milk tanker reportedly lost control before overturning into a roadside drain.

As the vehicle toppled, thousands of litres of milk began pouring out and spreading across the road. The spill quickly covered a large stretch, making the situation even more difficult to manage.

Soon after word of the accident spread, dozens of people reached the spot carrying buckets, pots, plastic bottles and cans. Videos from the scene captured them filling their containers with the spilled milk as it continued flowing out of the tanker. Despite their efforts, a large quantity of milk was lost.

Watch the video here:

Driver injured, traffic affected

The tanker driver sustained injuries in the accident. Passers-by rushed to the scene, pulled him out of the damaged vehicle and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition has not been detailed further.

The growing crowd also affected traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, with people gathering around the tanker creating a jam-like situation for some time. Vehicles slowed down as drivers tried to navigate through the congestion.

Police and officials from the concerned department reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. They managed traffic while beginning efforts to remove the overturned tanker from the roadside.

According to preliminary information, the tanker is believed to have gone out of control before overturning. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

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