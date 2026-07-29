Man braves floodwaters to rescue stranded calf during Assam floods | WATCH

New Delhi:

As severe floods continue to devastate parts of Assam, claiming the lives of several people and rendering thousands homeless, an act of sheer humanity has caught attention. A video posted on social media showing a brave man saving a cow and her calf from flood waters has gone viral and left many people heartened.

The video shared by various people on X depicts the bravery shown by the man as he braves the dangerous flood waters to lead the animals to a safer place. Though the exact place and the date of the incident could not be authenticated, the video has won accolades because of its depiction of humanity in one of the worst flood spells in Assam.

Rescue from Floodwaters

The video shows water covering houses and vegetation as a brave man guides a cow and her calf across the dangerous currents of the floodwaters.

Sharing the clip on X, a user wrote, "Seeing a calf drowning in floodwaters, a person rescued them and set a unique example of humanity. True humanity is revealed through compassion and a sense of responsibility towards living beings as well"

The video has now received thousands of hits, with many saying that the man is a real-life hero for his heroic deed.

Assam continues its fight against catastrophic flooding

While all of this happens, Assam continues its struggle against the catastrophic flooding caused by incessant rain.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of deaths has reached 75, while seven more deaths have been reported from Sivasagar district. Even though the water levels have begun to subside in some regions, around 3.32 lakh people have been affected in seven districts of Assam, which include Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan.

Several rescue organisations, along with the Army and Air Force, the NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, as well as local volunteers, are continuing their relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

Hope in dark times

While natural calamities tend to have some sad stories associated with them, they also tend to give rise to incredible acts of bravery and humanity. The video of the rescue operation becomes an example of how even amid tragedy, the simplest gestures can provide hope.

The story gives people in Assam hope for a better future despite ongoing recovery work.

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Assam flood situation remains grim, nearly 14 lakh affected