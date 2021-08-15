Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/INDIA TV When Ananya Goenka’s MyUdaan school students were asked to do something 'good' for country

Every year, August 15 marks the Independence Day of India. The whole country dives into the spirit of patriotism and celebrates the day in its own different way. But to most of us, our Independence day celebrations during childhood were all about dressing up in tricolor, watching our national flag hoist and kiss the breeze, singing the national anthem with friends, and taking part in various competitions in school.

However, this year with the COVID-19 pandemic raging outside and the social distancing protocols in place, students are restricted. But, interestingly Ananya Goenka’s MyUdaan school came up with a creative assignment for students of age 4-8 years this Independence Day. A simple and unspecific homework was assigned to the students. They were asked to do something 'good' for the country. It might sound too easy but you will be amazed to know the outcome of this simple activity.

Each of the students came up with a heartening plan and tried to make a difference in their own unique way. Their idea of doing 'good' for the country began from their own houses, neighborhoods and friends. One of the students chose to help his neighbor who did not know how to write by teaching him alphabets. While the other taught her aunt who wasn't well versed in English by giving her some language lessons.

Some students thought about doing good for the environment by planting saplings. They also made sure to nurture their little plants daily. Several students also donated food and old clothes to the needy.

This exercise proved that how children of today can impact the lives of people around them. They are not just the torchbearers but also a bridge between the present and the future. It was teachers' enthusiasm and passion that led students and their parents to keep learning and excelling. Therefore, a conducive school environment helps in creating a favorable atmosphere to ensure an effective teaching and learning process to take place.

Watch the video here: