What's next mayonnaise coffee? Netizens can't decide if they want Delhi's 'butter coffee'

If are among the daring ones to try pineapples on pizza and chocolate momos, you probably want to have 'butter coffee' too. Yes, it is a real thing and a famous one for that matter. Of late, a video doing rounds on the Internet shows a shop near Delhi's Jama Masjid which sells "Butter coffee" and "Butter tea" as one of its special things. The owner of the stall has been selling this unique beverage near Jama Masjai, Bakhtawar Haveli for over two decades now.

The viral video also shows the preparation of butter coffee. In the video, the man is seen with a jug filled with coffee and milk. He adds some more milk to it followed by a big chunk of salted butter along with some coffee powder and sugar. He then steams the mix in the coffee machine. after he empties the concoction in a cup he sprinkles some cocoa powder on it and you're ready to sip the drink. The food blogger who tries the drink says the coffee is unique in terms of taste and has salty and buttery overtones to it. Watch the video here:

The video has met with a diverse response. While some seem impressed by it, others were not convinced with the idea of adding butter to your drink. "What's next mayonnaise coffee? Koi to dilli waalo ko rok lo," commented a user, while another said, "Delicious". A user who didn't seem to be a fan of adding butter to the beverage wrote, "Butter wali coffee...it feels like yuck...nothing can beat natural coffee." whereas another declared, "I love butter coffee."

What about you, do you want to give this unique drink a try?